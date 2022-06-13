LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera has elevated Traditional Authority (T/A) Bwananyambi of Mangochi to the rank of Senior Chief.

The Ministry of Local Government has since urged chiefs in Malawi to desist from engaging in corrupt practices.

Speaking at Jiramu Primary School in Mangochi during the elevation of Bwananyambi, Deputy Minister of Local Government Halima Daud said chiefs play an important role in the development of the country and should not be involved in any form of corruption because it deprives communities of development.

“You are the frontline development agents; you interact with people every day and know what the communities require, so please avoid corruption.

“If you want to be the president’s enemy, become involved in corruption. Let us all share the national cake; let us not be nepotistic. This is our country and let’s safeguard it,” she said.

Paramount Chief Kawinga therefore lauded Chakwera for continuing to elevate the Yao chiefs in the country. He said, despite having up to nine senior chiefs in Mangochi alone, the president continues to promote others.

The Paramount Chief has therefore urged chiefs to remember their responsibilities to their people and that they should always support the government of the day.

”As chiefs, we have to support the government of the day because this is happening as a result of good relationship which exists between chiefs and government,” said the paramount chief.

The event was graced by other prominent government officials such as Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola, UDF acting president Lilian Patel, officials from local government and State House, among others.

