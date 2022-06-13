By Burnett Munthali

This is insightful write up Burnett Munthali is taking readers through on how best to lead families to better life.

Effective Leadership in Your Family

Stand Tall From The Front:

We’re talking about being an example. Model the respect, morals, responsibility, trust, and family fidelity you’d like to see across the board.

Work In Partnership With Your Wife Or Child’s Mom:

Don’t be an island. Don’t make the mistake of always assuming unilateral authority or that she is on the same page. Leadership is something you must talk about and agree on together.

Act Like A Servant:

One of the greatest leaders in history was a man named Jesus of Nazareth. He modeled servant leadership and gave this advice regarding effective leadership, “The last shall be first,” “If you want to be great, act like a servant,” and “I didn’t come to be served, but to serve.”

Live With Humility:

Effective leaders aren’t in it for themselves; they’re in it for the people and the mission. Effective leaders aren’t in it for themselves; they’re in it for the people and the mission. Family leaders place their personal needs behind that of the family. It’s not about you.

Think Morally:

Moral leadership gains authority through—essentially—“right living.”Be the kind of dad the family looks up to because you live with such evident goodness. All of that starts with the way you think.

Never Stop Learning And Growing:

Be the dad who is moving his education forward, constantly. “Dad is always learning!” “Dad is always getting better!” “Dad is an inspiration!” “Dad is showing the way.”

Have Courage:

Leading often means taking a stand, and stands come with a cost.

“Leading often means taking a stand, and stands come with a cost.”

But dads who stand on conviction are family leaders everyone knows they can rely on.

Have An Open Heart And Mind:

Be ready to admit when you’re wrong, quick to apologize, and open to discussion. Don’t confuse any of that with compromise.

Lead With The Sure Understanding That, If You Don’t, Someone Else Will:

This is a crucial point to understand. A leadership vacuum will occur if parents step away from the opportunity. Also understand this: Leading your family is not only your right—it’s your responsibility.

From Your Knees:

At the very least praying for your kids gives you focused attention and thought. At most, we are asking the best of all fathers for help and wisdom. Why wait until your child is in an emergency before praying for them? Do it every day.

HUDDLE UP QUESTION

Huddle up with your kids and ask, “What do you think makes a good leader?”

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...