23 young leaders selected for 2026 Commonwealth Youth Forum International Taskforce

Twenty-three young people have been selected to serve on an international taskforce that will lead the planning and delivery of the 2026 Commonwealth Youth Forum (CYF) at the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Antigua and Barbuda.

The taskforce will work with the Commonwealth Secretariat, the Commonwealth Youth Council (CYC) and the Government of Antigua and Barbuda to support the successful delivery of the CYF. This includes helping shape the forum programme, policy recommendations and logistical arrangements.

Representing a range of Commonwealth regions and interest groups, the taskforce will help deliver a forum, aimed at encouraging policymakers to support actions that promote sustainable development, prosperity and investment in the Commonwealth.

In 2010, the CYF was created to ensure governments consider the concerns and perspectives of young people. It has since become a critical platform for youth to share their views with leaders at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings (CHOGM). The 2026 CYF will be held in Antigua from 1 to 4 November 2026 under the theme ‘Investing in Youth Agency-Co-Creating Pathways towards Shared Prosperity,’ on the margins of CHOGM.

Supporting Youth-led Leadership

Reiterating the government of Antigua and Barbuda’s support for the CYF Taskforce, Senator Shenella Govia, Minister of State in the Ministry of Works and Housing, and Forum Lead, said:

“I’m pleased to announce the Official Commonwealth Youth Forum Taskforce; a team we are confident will design and deliver a successful forum that reflects the diverse perspectives of our Commonwealth youth and provide a meaningful platform for dialogue and action.”

Speaking on the importance of the taskforce, the Officer-in-Charge of the Social Development, Youth and Gender Directorate at the Commonwealth Secretariat, Jennifer Namgyal said:

“We are delighted to be collaborating with the official Commonwealth Youth Forum Taskforce, an important team of young leaders amplifying the aspirations of the Commonwealth’s 1.6 billion young people by highlighting their innovations, elevating their solutions to global challenges, and providing a global platform for their voices to be heard.”

Commenting on the work ahead, the Co-Chair of the taskforce and CYC Vice Chairperson for Inclusion and Engagement, Neema Sheikh Abdikadir Abdullahi, said:

“At a time when young people are questioning multilateralism in the current geopolitical context, this CYF will enable young leaders and other stakeholders to build their skills and co-create solutions that will shape the future.”

Donte Walter, Co-Chair, representing the host country, Antigua and Barbuda, said:

“I am deeply honoured to serve as Co-Chair of the Taskforce, representing the voices and aspirations of young people in Antigua and Barbuda and across the wider Caribbean region. I look forward to collaborating with fellow leaders and stakeholders to deliver a transformative and impactful youth forum, one that unites visionary youths, strengthens meaningful engagement, and empowers emerging leaders with the resilience and capacity to shape a more sustainable and inclusive Commonwealth.”

Meet the CYF International Taskforce members

Members, in alphabetical order by surname, are:

Co-Chairs

Neema Sheikh Abdikadir Abdullahi (Kenya)

Donte Walter (Antigua and Barbuda)

Members

Shacia Albertine (Antigua and Barbuda)

Stanley Anigbogu (Nigeria)

Eleala Avanitele (Tuvalu)

Selena E. Jn Baptiste (Saint Lucia)

Byron Christopher (Antigua and Barbuda)

Lucia Ene-Lesikar (Tanzania/United Kingdom)

Fathima Haneekah Rahil (Sri Lanka)

Deborah Hatten (Antigua and Barbuda)

Kaiesha Joseph (Antigua and Barbuda)

Kristine Louisa (Antigua and Barbuda)

Bodh Maathura (Sri Lanka)

Desrie Markham (Antigua and Barbuda)

Rondell Nedd (Guyana)

Arielle Neely (United Kingdom, Turks and Caicos Islands)

Eunice Oluwafeyisayo Oladejo (Canada)

Christal Percival (Antigua and Barbuda)

Vida Betances Reyes (Antigua and Barbuda)

Janet Simon (Antigua and Barbuda)

Vikrant Srivastava (India)

Makiba Oliveia Ward (Antigua and Barbuda)

Amelia Williams (Antigua and Barbuda)

About 300 youth delegates are expected to attend the four-day forum.

For more information about the Commonwealth Youth Forum, please contact the Commonwealth Youth Programme at youth@commonwealth.int.