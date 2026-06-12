Shakira voice that rattles World Cup culture over years

…..From Berlin to Brazil to Mexico, few names are as closely tied to World Cup culture as Shakira.

In 2006, she lit up the closing stage in Berlin during the era when “Hips Don’t Lie” was dominating the world alongside Wyclef Jean.

By 2010, she stepped into football history again with “Waka Waka,” becoming the voice of a tournament that united an entire continent and defined a generation of fans.

That same era also connected her story to the game itself, as she featured in a music video with Gerard Piqué, a moment that later became one of pop culture’s most talked-about football links.

In 2014, she returned to the global stage in Brazil with another unforgettable performance, proving her presence at the World Cup wasn’t a one-time moment—it was a tradition.

Now, heading into the modern era of North American football excitement across the USA, Mexico, and Canada, her name is once again part of the conversation around how music and the game keep evolving together.

And if history is any guide, whenever the World Cup arrives, she finds a way back into the spotlight of football’s biggest stage.

A legacy built across continents. A soundtrack for the world.