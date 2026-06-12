Durban’s Sherwood Hall overwhelmed as displaced Malawians face sanitation crisis

By Burnett Munthali

DURBAN-(MaraviPost)-A severe sanitation crisis has emerged at Sherwood Hall in Durban, South Africa, where thousands of displaced foreign nationals have sought emergency refuge.

Local humanitarian updates confirm that the majority of those sheltering at the hall are Malawian citizens.

The crisis follows a sudden outbreak of anti-foreign national threats, intimidation, and targeted violence in nearby informal settlements.

Fleeing for safety, families left their homes with little more than what they could carry and made for Sherwood Hall as a temporary haven.

Independent reporting from IOL News confirms that only 10 mobile toilets have been set up on the grounds to serve the massive influx of people.

Media and humanitarian workers on the ground have issued urgent health warnings about extreme backlogs and worsening hygienic conditions.

While viral social media posts claim that over 4,000 people are sheltering at the hall, official estimates from journalists and agencies like SABC News place the number between 1,200 and 2,500 individuals.

Even at the lower end of that range, the ratio of 10 toilets for up to 2,500 people represents a critical humanitarian emergency.

The South African Department of Home Affairs and community volunteers have set up temporary processing centers inside the hall to manage registrations and basic aid.

Among those stranded are many women and young children, who face the greatest risk from the unsanitary conditions and exposure.

The displaced families are now appealing directly to both the Malawian and South African governments for emergency bus transportation.

Their request is to return home safely to Malawi, where they say they no longer feel secure staying in South Africa.

Aid workers warn that without immediate intervention, the risk of disease outbreaks and further deterioration of living conditions will rise rapidly.

The situation at Sherwood Hall underscores the vulnerability of migrant communities caught in surges of xenophobic violence.