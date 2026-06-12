Uchizi Mkandawire dumps MCP as 2rd SG

By Jones Gadama

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The opposition Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) Second Deputy Secretary General Uchizi Mkandawire has stepped down from both his party position and active politics, saying he wants to give space to other members to advance the party’s vision.

Mkandawire, who previously represented Karonga South in Parliament and served as Minister of Youth and Sports in the Tonse Alliance government, confirmed his decision in an interview on Friday.

“It is very true, ndasiya ndale,” he said.

In a letter addressed to MCP Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda, Mkandawire thanked the party leadership for the opportunity to serve.

He said the decision followed careful reflection on the party’s affairs and welfare.

“I realise that I need to voluntarily pave way for equally capable members to carry on with the vision of the party as I step aside from active politics,” the letter reads.

Chimwendo Banda said he could not comment on the matter, noting that his office had not yet officially received the resignation letter.

Mkandawire’s exit comes a day after Jones Chamangwana resigned as Second Deputy Regional Chairman for the MCP Eastern Region.

Chamangwana also withdrew from the Balaka Mulunguzi parliamentary race ahead of fresh elections scheduled for 30 June 2026.

The back-to-back resignations add to internal shifts within MCP as the party reorganizes ahead of upcoming electoral contests.

Analysts say departures of senior officials often signal realignment, though Mkandawire insists his move is personal and aimed at allowing new faces to emerge.

Mkandawire entered elective politics representing Karonga South and later held the youth and sports portfolio.

He has been one of the younger voices in MCP’s national executive committee.

Party insiders say the Secretary General’s office will formally respond once the resignation letter is processed, in line with MCP constitution procedures for vacancies in the national executive.

With the 2026 elections approaching, MCP is expected to fill the vacant positions at its next National Executive Committee meeting.

Whether Mkandawire’s departure triggers further changes within the party’s youth and regional structures remains to be seen.

For now, Mkandawire says he is exiting active politics but has not ruled out future public service outside party structures.