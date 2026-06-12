New report breaks down average beer prices at World Cup 2026 as Seattle charges $18.99 per pint

A Seattle fan’s photo of a stadium drinks menu has gone viral after showing beer priced at up to $18.99 for a 16oz/500ml pour, a reminder that the biggest World Cup surprise might not come on the pitch, but at the concession stand. As millions of supporters prepare to travel across North America for FIFA World Cup 2026, I am reaching out with a new report revealing how much fans can expect to pay for a beer at each of the tournament’s 16 stadiums and where the biggest markups await.

For this comparison, the team at Playerstime researched the average prices of beer offered at the 16 stadiums that will host the matches over the next month. They also examined how beer prices at the tournament have evolved over the past five World Cups and why the cost of a celebratory pint has become an increasingly important part of the fan experience. They also compared the price at each host city with the prices at the stadiums themselves, which resulted in some interesting findings. All data used for this analysis can be accessed on Google Drive via this link.

Our research uncovers a striking World Cup ‘pint gap’ with beer prices ranging from just $2.75 in Guadalajara to $16.50 in Los Angeles, while some stadiums charge more than double local bar prices.

In 2026, World Cup fans could face some of the steepest beer markups in modern sporting history, with stadium pints costing more than double the price of the same drink elsewhere in cities such as Dallas, Los Angeles, and Monterrey. While a beer in a local bar averages just $7.25 in Dallas and $8.00 in Los Angeles, fans inside World Cup venues can expect to pay up to $16.00 and $16.50, respectively, turning a simple pre-match tradition into a premium expense.

Here are other key takeaways from the report:

Los Angeles tops the World Cup beer price rankings. A pint at SoFi Stadium costs an average of $16.50, more than double the typical $8.00 charged in bars across the city, making it the most expensive beer destination of the tournament.

A pint at SoFi Stadium costs an average of $16.50, more than double the typical $8.00 charged in bars across the city, making it the most expensive beer destination of the tournament. Dallas isn’t far behind. Fans at AT&T Stadium face average beer prices of $16.00, around 121% higher than elsewhere in the city , one of the largest markups recorded among all host locations.

Fans at AT&T Stadium face average beer prices of $16.00, around , one of the largest markups recorded among all host locations. Monterrey delivers one of the biggest surprises. Although beer remains relatively affordable at $5.75 inside Estadio BBVA, that’s still roughly double the city’s average bar price of $2.86, showing that World Cup inflation isn’t limited to North America’s most expensive cities.

Although beer remains relatively affordable at $5.75 inside Estadio BBVA, that’s still roughly double the city’s average bar price of $2.86, showing that World Cup inflation isn’t limited to North America’s most expensive cities. The tournament reveals a dramatic North American divide. Fans in Guadalajara and Mexico City can still buy a stadium beer for under $3, while supporters attending matches in Los Angeles or Dallas may pay nearly six times more for the same experience.

for the same experience. For travelling supporters, beer could become a hidden tournament expense. A group of four friends buying just two beers each during a match in Los Angeles could spend more than $130 on drinks alone, before food, tickets, or transportation are factored in.

A group of four friends buying just two beers each during a match in Los Angeles could spend more than $130 on drinks alone, before food, tickets, or transportation are factored in. Boston stands out as the fairest-priced U.S. host city . At Gillette Stadium, beer costs only 3.1% more than the local restaurant average, making it the smallest stadium premium among all American venues.

. At Gillette Stadium, beer costs only 3.1% more than the local restaurant average, making it the smallest stadium premium among all American venues. The findings echo a growing trend in major sporting events. From Russia’s fan-packed bars in 2018 to the premium pricing seen in Qatar 2022, the cost of a celebratory pint is increasingly becoming part of the World Cup story. And with the 2026 tournament spanning three countries and 16 host cities, geography may become one of the biggest factors shaping fans’ matchday spending.

More detailed breakdowns of beer prices at the 2026 World Cup, alongside historical data from previous tournaments and global comparisons, are available in the full report. All data used in it can be accessed on Google Drive via this link. You are free to use any of the findings, data and visuals for publication, as long as you provide a proper link attribution to the original source.

Regards,

Daniel Lane

Data Analyst

AssociatedNews Network