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DPP Secretary General Mukhito warns officials against misuse of party property

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by

Lloyd M’bwana

By Burnett Munthali

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Secretary General of the Democratic Progressive Party, Peter Mukhito, has called on party officials to handle DPP property with responsibility and in line with established procedures.

Speaking during a party engagement, Mukhito stressed that the proper use of party assets is essential for maintaining discipline and public trust in the organization.

He warned that any failure to observe the rules governing the management and use of DPP property would attract disciplinary measures.

Mukhito said the party leadership would not tolerate practices that undermine accountability or weaken internal structures.

The warning comes amid ongoing efforts by the DPP to strengthen internal governance ahead of Malawi’s next electoral cycle.

He urged officials at all levels to act as custodians of party resources rather than treat them as personal possessions.

According to Mukhito, adherence to party regulations on asset management is not optional but a requirement for all office bearers.

He added that enforcing these standards would help safeguard the party’s reputation and ensure resources are used to advance its political objectives.

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Lloyd M’bwana

I’m a Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resource (LUANAR)’s Environmental Science graduate (Malawi) and UK’s ICM Journalism and Media studies scholar. Also University of Malawi (UNIMA) Library Science Scholar. I have been The Malawi Country Manager and duty editor for the Maravi Post since 2019. My duty editor’s job is to ensure that the news is covered properly, that it is delivered on time, and that it is created to the standards set out in the editorial guidelines of the Maravi Post.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Peter Mukhito

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