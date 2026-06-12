Facebook is down

Users of social media platforms including Facebook are unable to access the services across the global as platform is down.
There is no official communication from Meta on what has neccesited the fall of social media platforms…
More to come…m
Breaking
Users of social media platforms including Facebook are unable to access the services across the global as platform is down.
There is no official communication from Meta on what has neccesited the fall of social media platforms…
More to come…m
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