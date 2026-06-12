Friday, 12 Jun 2026

The Maravi Post

Press ESC to Close

Breaking

Lifestyle Malawi Technology

Facebook is down

1 Min Read

·

·

by

Lloyd M’bwana

Users of social media platforms including Facebook are unable to access the services across the global as platform is down.

There is no official communication from Meta on what has neccesited the fall of social media platforms…

More to come…m

Related Posts

Lloyd M’bwana

I’m a Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resource (LUANAR)’s Environmental Science graduate (Malawi) and UK’s ICM Journalism and Media studies scholar. Also University of Malawi (UNIMA) Library Science Scholar. I have been The Malawi Country Manager and duty editor for the Maravi Post since 2019. My duty editor’s job is to ensure that the news is covered properly, that it is delivered on time, and that it is created to the standards set out in the editorial guidelines of the Maravi Post.

Facebook is down

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.