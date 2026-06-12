Mutharika off to South Africa’s private trip in high spirits

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Arthur Peter Mutharika and the First Lady Prof. Gertrude Mutharika on Friday afternoon, June 12, 2026 departed for South Africa on a private trip.

The President departed from Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in the capital Lilongwe

Speaking before leaving, Mutharika said that he is going to South Africa on a Private visit and that he will return within a few days.

“As I mentioned, I’m heading to South Africa for a short trip and will be back in a few days. I hope you’ll all miss me.

Mutharika, First Lady and Press Secretary Maulidi (from left) leaving State House

“Everything is under control here. I wish you all the best,” said the President.

The Malawi leader who was in high spirits, interacted warmly with members of staff before departure.

This is the third private trip Mutharika has made to South Africa since he retained the presidency in September 2025.