Chakwera, first lady safely land in UAE for fuel deals

ABU DHABI-(MaraviPost)-President D Lazarus Chakwera and First Lady Monica Chakwera on Thursday afternoon safely arrived at Al Bateen Executive International Airport in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The visit comes at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aimed at exploring long-term solutions to Malawi’s fuel challenges and engaging in other bilateral discussions.

The UAE produces an average of 3.2 million barrels of petroleum per day, with plans to reach a maximum sustainable production capacity of 5 million barrels by 2030.

Upon arrival, the Malawian leader was welcomed by the Ambassador of Malawi to Kuwait and Gulf countries (excluding Qatar), alongside senior UAE Government officials.