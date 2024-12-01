Chakwera, First lady set pace as get registered in MECs voter roll

By Andrew Mkonda

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera and the First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera on Saturday registered their names in the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) voters roll, in readiness for the 2025 General Elections.

The two registered at Malembo primary school in Lilongwe North West Constituency in the area of Traditional Authority Chiwaula in the district.

President Chakwera is on a whistle-stop tour in Lilongwe district where he is mobilising people to go in large numbers to register for them to choose leaders of their choice in the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking to members of the media after registering, President Chakwera said he was supposed to take that step because it is his constitutional right just like any other eligible voter in the country.

“Iam urging all those who have attained the age of 18 to go and register because it is thier constitutional right. If you don’t register now, you will not be able to choose the leaders of your choice in the forthcoming general elections”, he said.

MEC is conducting the third phase and the final one in Mzimba, Lilongwe, Mangochi, Chikwawa, Nsanje and Mwanza.

The voter registration in the districts started on 28th November to 11th December 2024.

