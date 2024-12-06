Chakwera goes straight into meeting with Abu Dhabi Holdings Chief

ABU DHABI-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera has not wasted any time upon landing in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On Friday, December 6, 2024 met with Minister of Investment and Group Chief Executive Officer Hasan Alsuwaidi of Abu Dhabi Holdings.

Writing on his Facebook page, Chakwera says, “My schedule today has started with a meeting with Hasan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Holdings.

“Top of the agenda were negotiations around sustainable deals with fuel companies in the UAE so that we realise steady and reliable supply of petroleum in Malawi”.

Chakwera adds, “In the same vein, we have discussed the possibility of establishing fuel refineries by the UAE in Malawi.

“We have explored how our two countries can expand relations towards meaningful trade around commodities such as cotton, tobacco, tea and coffee among others”.

The Malawi leader explains further, “The consensus around today’s interface is that we must intensify collaboration to pursue a cooperation agenda that addresses our immediate and long term needs not only in fuel supply but broader investments”.

Chakwera left for UAE on Thursday and he is expected to return home, Sunday, December 8, 2024.

UAE trip aims at finalising petroleum products deals.