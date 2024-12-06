Tension rocks Mutharika’s Page House over Chisale’s TPIN scandal

….As Peter Mutharika seeking divorce from Gertrude….

MANGOCHI-(MaraviPost)-Former President Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) is said o be fIling for divorce from wife, Gertrude for what insiders say are irreconcilable differences around the TPIN scandal also known as Cementgate.

Filed under the Midima Magistrate Court registry as Civil Case #328 of 2024, Professor Mutharika is seeking to curtail the matrimonial arrangement he has with Gertrude and further get protection in terms of access to his estate which is valued at around MK9.8 billion.

“Professor and wife have been having problems for months now because the cementgate issue is now taking toil on the old man. He has been seeking answers from the wife on how people like Mukhito and Chisale got access to his revenue credentials,” says one of the family’s close friends who requested anonymity for fear of internal reprisal.

Cementgate refers to a criminal misconduct in which Mutharika’s close aides used his Tax Identity Pin (TPIN) to facilitate importation of over 400,000 bags of cement duty free. It was a scheme carried out with some high profile Malawian businessmen of Indian origin who gave huge kickbacks for the freebie import deal.

Mutharika is said to be worried about the TPIN issue because it is becoming a stumbling block to his bid towards a return to the State House.

“He has learnt that the Office of Director of Public Prosecution wants to ammend the charge sheet in a manner that it incriminates the former President more than before thereby derailing his Presidential bid.

Gertrude on the other hand hasn’t taken the divorce lying down. She is said to be consulting her lawyers while also involving marriage counselors from Church of St Louis Montfort in Balaka.

“She has sensed danger in all this and she is being both prepared and vulnerable. Either the lawyers or the church leaders can help her restore the troubled marriage.”

Efforts to get facts on matter from Mutharika proved futile on several attempts as we went to press.

The two got married in June 2014.