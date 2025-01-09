Chakwera graces MCP NEC orientation meeting

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 presided over the opening of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) National Executive Committee (NEC) Orientation meeting at Kumbali Lodge in Lilongwe.

Chakwera is attending the meeting in his capacity as President of MCP.

The main aim of the meeting is to acquaint the NEC members on how to execute the affairs of the party.

Chakwera was welcomed on arrival at Kumbali Lodge by MCP Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda, MCP Central Region Chairman Zebron Chilondola, Speaker of National Assembly who is also MCP First Vice President Catherine Gotani Hara, Minister of Water and Sanitation who is also MCP Second Deputy President Abida Mia and several other top party gurus.