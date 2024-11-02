Chakwera impressed with the rehabilitation works of M5 road



By Fostina Mkandawire

SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera on Friday expressed satisfaction with the rehabilitation of Kaphatenga to Benga road (M5), saying the progress made so far is commendable.

Addressing a gathering at Kaphatenga trading centre, in the area of Senior Chief Kalonga, in Salima district, Chakwera said roads, bridges and curvets that have been rehabilitated are durable.

“We are constructing roads that will stand the test of time, our children should also enjoy these developments in the future,” he said.

The President said government is committed to improve the welfare of police officers, therefore more police houses will be constructed across the country.

“More construction works will be done across the country but the emphasis should be on good quality works, developments that will leave a mark for many years to come,” he said.

On this point, President Chakwera revealed that Community Day Secondary Schools will be improved by having hostels so that girls should be safeguarded.

He called upon District Councils and all relevant authorities to establish by-laws that would ensure that girls should not get married before the age of 18.

“It should bother us when our girls get married early because this is detrimental to their health and future, let’s hold hands and protect our girls,” he said.

Chakwera further said relevant Ministries that deal with social protection should properly coordinate so that only eligible people should benefit from the responses.

“Ministries of Gender, Finance and Local Government should properly coordinate to help people in need. Social Cash Transfers and Public Works Programmes should help to change livelihoods in the country,” he said.

Member of Parliament for Salima Central Constituency, Gerald Kapiseni Phiri commended government for development projects being implemented in the district.

He mentioned projects such as the construction of Salima Community Ground and the rehabilitation of Thundu Primary School.

President Chakwera had a whistle stop tour across Salima district, calling upon citizens to exercise their voting rights by registering their names in the voters’ roll.