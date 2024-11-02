“Chilima’s death commission of inquiry shouldn’t be a mere academic exercise or PR stunt”-Dr Kabambe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The UTM President aspirant Dr.Dalitso Kabambe says the commission of inquiry on the Chikangawa forest plane crash that killed the late Vice President and eight others should not be a mere academic exercise or a public relations stunt.

Dr Kabambe observes that the loss of lives in such a horrific manner demands our utmost seriousness and respect.

Writing on his Facebook page, the former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor added that the matter not an issue to be taken lightly or used for political maneuvering.

He was reacting to Sylvester Namiwa’s exit from the inquiry exercise barely days after he was sworn in at Kamuzu Palace on Monday, this week.

“In light of the tragic Chikangawa plane crash, we must emphasize that the commission of inquiry should not be treated as a mere academic exercise or a public relations stunt. The loss of lives in such a horrific manner demands our utmost seriousness and respect.

“Every life lost represents a story, a family left grieving, and a community in mourning. As we engage in discussions around this incident, it’s vital that we approach them with the gravity they deserve those like Namiwa, who may have faced skepticism for their stand —it shouldn’t be used as a destruction from the importance of these conversations,” says Dr. Kabambe.

He added, “This is not an issue to be taken lightly or used for political maneuvering; it is about uncovering the truth and ensuring accountability. We owe it to the victims and their families to pursue clarity and justice sincerely. Let us not take anyone for granted and recognize the weight of this tragedy.

“In our quest for answers, we should prioritize compassion and understanding. It is only through a thorough and respectful inquiry that we can honor the memories of those lost and work towards preventing such tragedies in the future. Together, let us advocate for a serious and genuine examination of this unfortunate event”.

Malawi State House has not yet reacted to Namiwa’s decision.

But President Lazarus Chakwera told membership of the inquiry not to shield anyone in the exercise.