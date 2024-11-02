Chiefs called to spearhead developments

SALIMA-(MANA)-President Lazarus Chakwera has called upon chiefs to be steadfast in spearheading development in the country.

Chakwera made the call at Mgawi village, in the area of Traditional Authority Maganga in Salima district.

He described chiefs as pivotal pillars in the society, therefore they should be in the forefront of tracking and following up on development projects.

“When we receive requests from chiefs on development projects needed in the area we take such requests with utmost seriousness and we channel them to relevant Ministries and departments,” he said.

Chakwera was responding to Senior Chief Maganga’s request of rehabilitation of a health facility in her area, which is in a dilapidated state.

“I am also calling upon chiefs to always rally behind development conscious Members of Parliament and councillors who will carry the vision of the people,” he said.

He said in areas where the Malawi Electoral Commission demarcated constituencies so that the areas should have Parliamentary representation, visionary candidates should be given utmost support.

On this point Chakwera further called upon Chiefs to continue encouraging people to register in the voters roll, so that their rights to vote should be exercised.

Traditional Authority Maganga, commended government for the commencement of construction of the Salima integrated beach village, which is being implemented by Ministry of Tourism in her area which will enhance tourism attraction, and will boost business activities.

“The development of a beach village is a facelift in my area, and we are looking forward to see it being finalized and start benefiting from it’s tourism ventures,” she said.