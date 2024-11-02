Chipiku League: Blue Eagles revival in impresses coach Kananji

By Edwin Mbewe

LLILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Head coach for Blue Eagles FC playing in the Malawi’s Central Region Premier Division League, Eliah Kananji has praised his side for the momentum they have put thus far in their quest of returning in the elite league.

Kananji said that it feels good that they are able to defeat teams which are also showing intent of becoming the title contenders in the CRFA Chipiku Stores Premier Division League and currently maintaining clean record of not losing any game since the league kick-off in April 2024.

The former FCB Nyasa Big Bullets FC and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers gaffer, Kananji said this over the week when Eagles defeated the 2023 Chipiku Premier Division League runners-up Namitete Zitha 2-0 at Aviation Development Limited ground with goals from Schumacher Kuwali and an own goal from Junior Banda.

“Our campaign of returning in the elite league is on the right track, I have to thank the boys for keeping the momentum. Defeating fellow title contenders in the league gives as high chances of winning the championship.

But we shouldn’t be complacent as the journey is still on and in a game of football anything can happen but so far so good”, said Kananji.

The Malawi Police Sponsored side who were relegated in the TNM Super league in 2023 season are currently seating on the summit of the 12 teams table with 15 points from 5 games they have played in the final round.

The team has managed to score 14 goals and conceded 1 with a goal difference of 13.

These are Policemen game results so far: Eagles 2-1 Villa, Armour Battalion 0-3 Eagles, Eagles 3-0 Extreme, Mbabzi United FC 0-4 Eagles and Eagles 2-0 Zitha.

Tonic Viyuyi is the current team’s top goal scorer with 4 goals, defender Andrew Juvinala, Lanken Mwale and Captain Schumacher Kuwali have all scored two goals while Laurent Banda, Blessings Malemia and Gilbert Chirwa have scored once in the final round.

Villa FC from Mchinji occupies position two with 12 points from 6 games. Airborne Rangers FC from Parachute Battalion are third with 10 points tied with Mitundu Baptist FC and Panthers FC but they have a game in hand.

Eagles next assignment is against Airborne Rangers at Fikiza ground in Salima on Saturday 2nd November.

The top team from the 12 will win the 2024 Chipiku Stores Premier and earn promotion into the elite league while the three teams which finishes in top four will participate in the National Division league which is starting next year.