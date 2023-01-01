Chakwera on push ups on disability day

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera is out of cocoon to address Malawians, Sunday evening, January 1, 2023.

Chakwera missed both Christmas and New Year eve national address as per traditional.

The President is yet to fulfil his promise made on cabinet reshuffle over some of his ministers misconduct.

Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance government has been in trouble for the last two years characterised by public theft, nepotism and regionalism in public office appointments, corruption.

Chakwera leadership has failed to contain ailing economy coupled with high inflation that has pushed goods and services prices, shortage of fuel, forex, drugs and among other.

Malawians are yet to listen to another sugarcoating national address tonight that lack seriousness of action.

