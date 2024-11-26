Chakwera receives letters of credence from seven envoys

By Cindy Chitela

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 received letters of credence from Seven non- residential envoys.

The seven envoys are from Rwanda, Qatar, Jamaica, Sweden, Algeria, Georgia and Chad.

Addressing the press at Kamuzu Palace in the capital Lilongwe after presenting her letter, new High Commissioner of Republic of Jamaica to Malawi, Joan Elaine Thomas Edwards said “her country is here to build partnership with Malawi and strengthen bilateral relations”.

Edwards said, “We are interested in building strong relations with Malawi in areas of tourism, sports and culture. We would like to work with Malawi in promoting these sectors”.

She added hat Jamaica wants to provide technical assistance on how they can advance tourism in both countries.

The Jamaican envoy observed that “Malawi lags in sprint sporting events and expressed a desire to assist the country in participating in international competitions”.

Echoing the same, Swedish ambassador Per Lingärde, said his country will continue to support Malawi.

Lingärde said, “Recently we have provided financial support for US$10 million to the people of Malawi particularly in the Southern region, we know many people were affected by drought that is why Sweden has delivered 19,200 tons of maize which was acquired from Ukraine to help the needy people”.

Seven non-residential envoys pose pose photo with President Chakwera

In her remarks, Foreign Affairs Minister Nancy Tembo, said that the arrival of various envoys from different countries in Malawi reflects the confidence many governments have in President Dr. Chakwera’s leadership and his commitment to the well-being of Malawians.

Tembo excited, “This is an opportunity for Malawi through these bilateral relations, as there is much we can benefit from each other. In this age of innovation, we have the chance to learn from others.

“We also receive significant developmental support from them”

Among the diplomats who presented their letters including Emmanuel Bugingo, the High Commissioner Designate of the Republic of Rwanda; Fahad Rashid Saqr Al Marekhi, the High Commissioner-Designate from Jamaica; Rida Nebaïs, the Ambassador-Designate of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria; Roland Beridze, the Ambassador-Designate of Georgia; and Sagour Youssouf Mahamat Itno, the Ambassador-Designate of the Republic of Chad