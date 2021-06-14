Tame your saliva for outings, Mr President

By Nenenji Mlangeni

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera must tame his appetite for petty trips, functions, events that are costing taxpayers money.

Chakwera is on week in week out on unnecessary tours with heavy entourage without mercy of blowing huge some of money which could have been used to cushion rising cost of basic items including cooking oil, fuel, sugar, soap, electricity and water.

He is setting a bad precedent in Tonse government of doing what his predecessors used to anger Malawians which voted them out of power.

Since ascendancy to Presidency June 2020, Chakwera has been in and out with local and international trips, events which he could delegate his vice Saulos Chilima or any cabinet minister.

Just this week, The President has traveled to Mangochi to preside over two functions on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 15-16, 2021, the event his veep and ministers could handle.

Chakwera on petty trips

President Chakwera who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader when he was in opposition, was vocal for nothing when his predecessors made similar unnecessary trips that cost Malawians heavily.

According to former State House aid during Peter Mutharika reign, any trip, event, function head make outside Kamuzu Palace, Lilongwe cost Malawians about MK20 million.

The former aid disclosed that the money is usually used for allowances and fuel for him team that accompany the President.

“But now with the cost of living, the President blows now over MK20 million daily supporting all advance and escorting team. With week in week out trips Chakwera has made, taxpayers money is being used for nothing.

“Chakwera must mindful that other events, functions, trips are not worthy of his presence. He must think of the money being spent on these petty trips he making,” worried former State House aid.

Another concerned citizen chipped in, ” At list he has better things to do than busy moving up and down the country making speeches for what ? instead of. Going into the office making phone calls to investors and donors for development ,bas akaone nyanja bas”.

Chakwera is slowly loosing public trust over unfulfilled promises coupled with skyrocketing basic needs including fuel, water, soap, sugar, cooking, electricity and among others.