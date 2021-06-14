Form 3 boy beats father to death for selling his cock in Kenya

A Kenyan form 3 boy has beaten his father to death for allegedly selling his cock in Barotion Village in Londiani, Kericho County.

The area chief Sarah Sigey confirmed the incident. Sigey said the incident happened after the son arrived home and found that the father had sold a cock belonging to him without informing him.

The boy confronted his father who brushed him off before he picked a club and hit his father several times on the head.

The Neighbors rushed to the homestead, rescued the 50-year-old man and rushed him to Londiani Sub-county hospital where he succumbed to the injuries while Recieved treatment.

Report by Citizen Digital indicated thay the accused surrendered himself to Londiani police station where he is being held awaiting to be arraigned.

The body of the deceased was transferred to St. Joseph hospital mortuary in Molo pending investigations into the incident.