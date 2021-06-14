MANGOCHI-(MaraviPost)-Amidst the ranging storm of the Covid-19 pandemic Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera had to transport people from Lilongwe to Mangochi a distance of about 250km, so they could welcome him.

Chakwera who is losing support from the few followers that he had, due to failed promises, traveled to Mangochi where he has no support.

Sensing the shame that would befall him on arrival; Chakwera had to ferry Chewa people from his home village Kasiya to Mangochi.

Many political and health experts have warned that Chakwera’s behavior puts people at risk of contracting the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Chakwera is also under pressure to fire MACRA and NOCMA boards which have been making headlines for corrupt practices and wasteful spending.

Mangochi residents welcoming Chakwera

Among the failed promises that have stirred anger among Malawians include: creation of 1 million jobs in year, introduction of bullet trains from Nsanje to Chitipa, reducing Passport prices to MK14, 000.00, ending corruption, free water connection, better payment for teachers among others.

There is no clear agenda for Chakwera’s Mangochi visit as will be staying at Chikoko Bay state lodge.