Chakwera up running for fuel search in Mozambique on Saturday

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-As the country continues to struggle with a fuel crisis, President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to leave for Mozambique tomorrow, Saturday, October 7, 2023 to negotiate on easy access to Nacara Corridor for easy fuel importation.

Minister of Information, Moses Kunkuyu disclosed told face the press on Friday that Chakwera is expected to meet the Zambian and Mozambique counterparts.

Kunkuyu justified the Chakwera trip saying fuel transportation from three different ports is humpering the commodity into the country.

Malawi requires 850,000 liters daily.

The minister added that the Nacara Corridor is the best option for Malawi to get enough fuel as the railway carries a lot of fuel.

In his remarks, Chief Executive Executive Officer, Clement Kanyama said Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) has received a license for procuring fuel which will be kept in the country’s fuel reserves for future use.

Kanyama disclosed that the country is currently using traditional fuel purchases through credits and that the crisis might end soon.

He therefore assured the nation that by Monday, October 11, 2023 would have enough fuel saying; “The country will receive 59 trucks of petrol with 250 million litres”.

Kanyama said by using the Nacara Corridor fuel prices will decrease as the railway route delivers huge bulk of fuel at once.

On Chakwera’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) attendance, Kunkuyu admitted that the UNGA’s delegation was more than the number disclosed to the public saying the meeting had more plenaries.

He however failed to disclose the actual number of delegates that attended UNGA.