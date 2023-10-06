Chipiku League: Leyman for Villa at Champions Stadium

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-As the chase for the TNM Superleague slot in the Malawi’s Central region Chipiku Premier division league continues in week 6, area 49-based side Leyman Panthers FC have plotted an attack on Mchinji-based side Villa FC as they meet this afternoon at Champions Stadium in Mponela, Dowa.

Leyman Panthers FC who are struggling in the league and sitting on position 11 in the 12-team log table, will be looking forward to recovering from the wounds they sustained against Blue Eagles FC in Castel Challenge Cup at Civo Stadium 4-0 in the round of 64 on Wednesday, October 4.

However, Atanazius Jabulani Leyman Panthers FC coach says he anticipates a tough match against an equally good side Villa FC from the Western Boarder district Mchinji.

“We defeated them in Castel Cup weeks ago in their own backyard hence they will come hard on us with a revenge mission but as Panthers, we are aware of their plot. We are also coming from a defeat in Castel and looking forward to recovering and starting to do well in the league”, said Jabulani.

Villa FC have managed to win two of the 5 games they have played so far and they are sitting on position 9 on the ladder with 6 points.

Villa Coach George Masito says they are going to Dowa, Mponela with one mission of getting maximum points and revenge for the defeat they suffered in Castel.

“We have prepared well for the battle and I am upbeat by the end of the day we will be victors. Villa suffered a 2-0 painful defeat in the Castel Cup hence today they are going to pay for their sins. Winning today will move us closer to the league leaders Silver”, explains Masito.

Leyman Panthers FC are coming from a 3-2 defeat in the league against Mbabvi United FC before losing 4-0 to Blue Eagles FC in the Cup game.

The Mchinji-based outfit Villa FC defeated Ngolowindo FC 2-1 at home with goals from Ana Buleya and Madalitso Paul while Ngolowindo FC scored the consolation goal through Kennedy Yona.

Silver Strikers Reserve FC lead the table with 13 points from 6 games following their 1-2 away win over Ngolowindo in Salima, Wisdom Jere, and Lazuli Jali scored for the young Bankers while Alex Mavuto was on target for Ngolowindo on Wednesday.

St.Gabriel Zitha FC leapfrogged Kawinga FC on position two following their 3-1 thrashing of soldiers Support Battalion FC at home.

Mathews Hamuza netted a brace with the other goal coming from Anderson Banda while the visitors scored through Edwin Sadiki.

Kawinga FC dropped two vital points over Mbabvi United FC as they played to a goalless draw.

Silver Strikers Reserve FC travel to Dedza on Sunday to lock horns with resilient Mangoni Warriors FC.

The top team from the twelve in the central region will be crowned champions of the 2023 MK16.5 million Chipiku Premier division league and will automatically earn the elite league slot.