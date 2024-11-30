Chakwera urges people to work hard

By Andrew Mkonda



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera has urged people across the country to continue working hard in their field so that the country can realise bumper yield next year.

The President was speaking Saturday at Mpingu Trading Centre in the area of Senior Chief M’bwatalika in Lilongwe South West Constituency.

The Malawi leader said as the rains have already started, there is a need for people in the country to take advantage and plant their crops with the first rains saying with climate change, the weather is unpredictable.

“We have started distribution of the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) on time this year across the country to give the farmers more time to work in their fields. It is our prayer that this year we should have enough rain so that we have bumper yields next year,” he said.

President Chakwera then urged those who are not on the AIP programme this year to access National Economic Empowerment Fund (Neef) loans so that they can buy farm inputs.

On this point, he urged those responsible for Neef loans to speed up the process in order for many people to benefit from the programme.

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe South West Constituency Jean Sendeza who is also Minister of Gender and Social Welfare thanked the government for different infrastructure developments that are taking place in her area.

Sendeza said the area is now connected to potable water, electricity and a road network that is improving the livelihoods.