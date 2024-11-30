“Provide farm inputs now to avert next year’s hunger crisis”-MaBLEM tells Chakwera leadership

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Malawi Civil Society-Led Black Economic Empowerment Movement (MaBLEM) has urged President Lazarus Chakwera’s government to make fertilizer available to the farmers by all means necessary to avoid creating food shortages and food crisis.

MaBLEM observes that Malawi is already rearing from a food crisis caused by natural disaster.

The grouping adds that people are still grappling with the effects and cannot afford another crisis.

Addressing the news conference on Friday, November 29, 2024 in the capital Lilongwe, MaBLEM board Chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba expressed worrisome over government delay in honoring contractual agreement with Eastbridge Estate in providing fertilizer in time for 2024/2024 growing season.

Mkwezalamba observes, “It is strange that Government has taken obligations and responsibility which are meant to help Malawi population with fertilizer, yet the same Government is dragging its feet”.

“To avert the forex challenges, Malawi entered and signed a contract agreement with Eastbridge Estate SRL to supply 600,000MT (300,000MT for NPK and 300,000MT for UREA) of fertilizer and in return be paid through commodities of equivalent amount. Such commodities include, volumes of groundnuts, soya beans, pigeon peas, rice, sugar, sorghum, cotton among others.

“Both the commodity exchange agreement and fertilizer contracts were agreed to and sealed between December 2022 and December 2023. We have it on record that the deal between Government and Eastbridge stalled following the recommendations of the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture that the contract be handed over to Smallholder Farmers Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM) which is a government organization that deals with fertilizer,” reads in part MaBLEM statement.

The grouping therefore authenticate Eastbridge Estate capacity to provide enough fertilizer for the country.

“We undertook and has concluded an in-depth investigation into the fertilizer supply contract between the Government of Malawi and Eastbridge Estate.The investigation sought to establish genuineness of the contract,allegations of corruption and procedural irregularities surrounding this vital agreement including reasons why it isn’t being honored while further assessing any liabilities should government default.

“Our findings have verified that the agreements and subsequent addenda were executed within fairly negotiated legal frameworks, with documented processes and approvals at every stage”, explains Mkwezalamba co-signed the statement alongside MaBLEM National Coordinator Fryson Chodzi.

The grouping banks the agreement on legality of the Contract between Eastbridge and SFFRFM, “From the onset, negotiations on the contract and various addenda’s were executed to govern the commodity exchange between the company and government which later was novated to SFFRFM.

“The process has all the necessary legal protocols for all the three. As such it is our clear findings that the contracts are legally binding and enforceable among all the parties involved”.

On the looming agriculture crisis, MaBLEM has established that the country faces huge shortages of fertilizer as the growing season for the 2024/2025 commences.

“Delays in fertilizer procurement risk undermining the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP), directly affecting millions of smallholder farmers who rely on timely inputs for their livelihoods. Disruption in fertilizer supply compromises agricultural productivity, exacerbating food shortages and increasing reliance on imports”.

On supply of Fertilizer under the contract, MaBLEM says, “The findings have established that under the contract obligation agreed by Government, Eastbridge and SFFRFM, they have legally agreed that Eastbridge will supply 50,000MT (25,000MT of NPK and 25,000MT of UREA) of fertilizer as early as 8th December 2024 in order to mitigate the existing shortages”.

MaBLEM therefore appeals further, “Government should learn to respect its contracts that will lead to availability of the fertilizer in the country. We are of the view that Government enters into contracts with the intentions to honor such and there is no reasons why it cannot honour duly and legally entered contracts.

“Government should respect its undertaking which otherwise will lead to unnecessary lawsuits, thereby putting public resources at risk”.

The grouping urges further, “Government MUST always ensure that there is prudence in committing the nation. In regards to the fertilizer commitment and contracts, Government must assemble all fertilizer contracts and agreements already signed and undertake a due diligence to assess their viability at this point in time to ensure there are no further legal consequences on its part.

“Efforts must be made to ensure that contracts are only signed after a due diligence is undertaken to avoid further lawsuits”.

Malawi is currently facing a significant hunger crisis, exacerbated by adverse weather conditions and economic challenges.

According to Ministry of Agriculture data, over 5.7million of Malawians are at risk of severe food insecurity due to reduced agricultural output and rising food prices.

The situation has prompted international humanitarian responses to assist affected populations.

In his public address on November 27, 2024, the President Chakwera confirmed that the government, with support from partners, has reached out to over 4.5 Million Malawians with food aid and is yet to reach out to over 1.2 Million Malawians.