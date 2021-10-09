LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse government is failing apart daily with skyrocketing of basic communities with Saturday’s Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) increasing fuel prices by 22.8 percent on average effective Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Mera chief executive officer Henry Kachaje told the news conference in the capital Lilongwe that petrol will now be sold at MK1,150 from MK899.20, representing a 27.89 percent increase.

Kachaje-Mera CEO

Diesel pump price has been increased by 24.72 percent, to be selling at MK1 220 from MK898 while paraffin price has been increased by 15.79 percent to be selling at MK833.20 from MK719.60.

Kachaje attributed the development to international fuel price increase and recent depreciation of the Kwacha by 4.5 percent.

The pump price rising will likely to push other essential commodities that are already up amid high inflation.

President Chakwera is unable to contain economic ills since assumed power a year ago.