Malawi’s Scorchers

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Senior Women’s football team the Scorchers narrowly defeated by one goal to nil by Tanzania scored by Ezekenia Lizinyamila in the 64′ to lose the finals of 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship in Port Elizabeth, at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium – South Africa.

It was the first ever COSAFA finals for the Scorchers since they started participating in the regional tournament.

Malawi’ Scorchers beat South Africa by three goals to two to reach the historical finals.Malawi started so aggressive attacking the Tanzania’s in the first half but lacked marksmanship as their efforts ended by going off targets and in the hands of the goalkeeper.

First forty five minutes ended with Malawi having lions share in terms of play to Tanzania. Asimenye Simwaka, Zainab Kapanda and of course their skipper Ngulube kept on pushing but to no avail.In around 60th minute fatigue started clipping on Malawians no wonder they started losing possession of the play unnecessarily, disjointed as they could not complete passes.

At full time the score sheet was Tanzania one while Malawi nil,and yes it was So Close So near for the Scorchers but lucky was not to their side as they regretted the chances they missed in the first half.

Amina Bilali, Tanzania captain, was voted player of the match. Despite the loss MacNelbert Kazuwa’s girls deserves respect and a heroes welcome for the grant fight they have showcased this year; reaching the finals for the first time and breaking jinx by defeating Banyana Banyana.

MacNelbert Kazuwa hailed his girls for the fighting spirit saying reaching the finals it is a milestone to them as they have been knocked out in the group stages of the tournament in previous years.

Bakari Shime, Tanzania Coach, acknowledged it was tough game against Malawi but what was important was to win the game and be crowned the championship for the first time.

In the Bronze medal fight, Zambia beat South Africa four to three in post match penalties after regulation time ended in two all stalemate.

Zambia Goalkeeper Petronela Musole was a hero saving two penalties no wonder she came out as the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

In other awards; Zambia was voted a fair play team, Amina Bilali, Tanzania Captain, was player of the tournament while Sibulele Holweni of South Africa has won the top goal scorer award.

Meanwhile dreams of Malawi Women’s football team under 20 to play at 2022 Costa Rica FIFA World Cup were shattered down on Saturday as they failed to turn the table, as they again suffered another two to one defeat in the hands of Zambia at the Bingu National Stadium.

On aggregate Zambia has qualified to the next stage by eight goals to one after Maggie Chombo’s daughters were demolished six nil at Nkoloma Stadium,Lusaka Zambia.