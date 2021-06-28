Chakwera: Nothing meaningful to show to Malawians in a year in power

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country militant social right group Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says President Lazarus Chakwera Tonse administration has turned Malawians’ hopes and aspirations into despair and pain with no plan in sight in the one year it has been in power.

This is serious observation HRDC has pointed out as its considered as advocate for Tonse government.

President Chakwera’s Tonse government has attained a year in office with no meaningful achievement contrary to peoples expectation.

The grouping’s analysis outlines slowness, indecisiveness, nepotism and lack of seriousness in fighting corruption with its alleged failure to account for COVID-19 funds.

HRDC Chairperson Gift Trapence has since told the current regime not to take Malawians for granted; calling for removal of “dead wood in its ranks and file stifling progress.

HRDC has therefore called on President Chakwera to immediately reshuffle his cabinet and appoint capable people and not friends and cronies.

However on a positive note, the coalition has commended the administration on food security, access to information, rule of law and public sector reforms.

Chakwera’s Tonse government is slowly losing public trust over economic turmoil Malawians are going through: skyrocketing basic items including water, cooking oil, electricity, fuel, soap and among others.