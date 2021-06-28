LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police are looking for former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor Dr. Dalitso Kabambe who is reportedly on the run.

Kabambe who is opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential hope was informed to report to Police on Sunday, June 27, 2021 but he told the police that he is not around.

Area 30 sources say they are treating the matter as a case of running away from justice as they know he is in Lilongwe.

Kabambe is reportedly being wanted over MK4.3 billion transfer to FDH Bank which was made the night before Presidential re-run elections results were announced.

Meanwhile police have already arrested Former Deputy Governor; Henry Mathanga, retired Director Rodrick Wiyo and one of the current Managers at Reserve Bank; Leya Ndonga.

Kabambe served as RBM Governor during the DPP administration and was fired after President Lazarus Chakwera came into power.

He has since joined politics and is vying for the DPP presidency.

However social and political commentators have described the move as political which hunting on Kabambe and other opposition parties gurus.