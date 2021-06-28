Tiyese Kaimila FDH bank Marketing Officer

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-FDH Bank has expressed satisfaction on how the round of 32 in MK90 million prestigious cup is going on.

Tiyese Kaimila, FDH bank Marketing Officer said at Civo Stadium where Civil Service United hosted SRFA side Sable Farming.

Kaimila said the bank vision is supporting football in the country being implemented where teams from the regional leagues reaching this stage and beating the Super League teams.

He added that the tournament run so far is an indication that all is well in the way the cup is being patronized.

“We are pleased with the way the clubs have accepted to take part in the cup”, He added.

Civil Service United has been knockout out of the cup at home by the rookies Sable Farming through kicks from the spot (3-4) after regulation time ended one a piece.

Sherifu Maida was however the first to score for the visitors few minutes after the second half kicked off before Innocent Tanganyika equalised minutes later.

Innocent Tanganyika and Tione Tembo had their spot kicks for Civil hitting the cross bar and upright respectively.

The visitors displayed exciting match from the first whistle to the end than the host Civil Service United with George Luiz Nyirenda standing film at the back.

Chancy Nsema coach for Sable Farming said,he uses the experience he has for Super League to punish the servants at home,” I am a Super League coach so I know how to approach such games,looking forward to sail through from round of 16 now”, Nsema added.

Franco Ndawa Civil Service coach did not hide his disappointment over what he described the poor affiliation, saying the officiating team denied them a clear goal by Muhammad Sulumba which was ruled out for offside.

“Referees knocked us out of the cup,we played well in the second half”, Ndawa added.