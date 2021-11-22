By Esther Banda

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse government has come to its sense of having a social-economic recovery plan amid challenges Malawian are facing.

Tonse government main partner, Malawi Congress Party (MCP)’s Secretary General who is also Foreign Affairs Minister Eisenhower Mkaka told the developmental rally at area 23 Police ground in the capital Lilongwe on Sunday, November 21, 2021 that the leadership acknowledges current economic turmoil.

Mkaka says government accept the reality that the prices of things are rising day by day.

“Tonse government will soon release a Social Economic Recovery Plan in order for the country to recover from the economic mess. We accept the reality that the prices of things are rising but this is a global trade because of the impact of COVID-19 that we must accept.

“As leaders, we we need to inspire the public with hope. We want people to be hopeful knowing that the leadership is doing alot to make sure that things come back to normal

Lilongwe City South East legislator who is also a Minister of Sports Ulemu Msungama said the party organized the rally of touch base with the people of his constituency.

Msungama said; “The reason of this rally is to make sure that I touch base with the constituency. You know it has been long since I had a public rally for obvious reason because of COVID-19. So with the measures that has been put in place, I had no choice but to organize a developmental rally.”

“It’s because people should be able to appreciate what is happening under the administration of Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and just to let them know of the things that are happening and things that are coming. So my goal is that I keep in touch with the people in the constituency”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...