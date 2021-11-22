By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Mzuzu based side Bright Stars on Sunday 21st November, 2021 shined at Dimba ground in Kapiri-Mchinji as they taught Millias Pofera Jegwe’s LUANAR FC some football lessons and knocked them out in the MK2.5 million A.G Dimba Trophy after a five to one victory.

Stars who finished third in the Northern Region Football Association League SIMSO came flatter out in that match dominating each and every area in the field of play.At some point it was a fifty fifty affair.

But LUANAR players looked too exhausted failing to make good runs with the ball,their attackers were too shy at taking shots on Stars goal.

Justin Banda,Jackson Beza,Fredson Chirwa were among the scorers for the Mzuzu based side.

After conceding those goals LUANAR was too physical but failed to use that as their defence was so porous comparing to that of Bright Stars. The win has taken Bright Stars into the semifinals of the Trophy.

Millias Pofera Jegwe LUANAR head Coach accepted the defeat but attributed it to fatigue, saying his boys were tired after playing another game in CRFA Nyasa Capital Finance Cup in Salima against Ngolowindo on Saturday, in which they also lost by a one nil margin.

“Bright Stars are a good side,they played well today,losing by five goals to one today,it is a true reflection of the game,we wish our opponents all the best in the future”, He added.

His counterpart Joseph Njala Bright Stars Coach, was delighted for the win against LUANAR saying they planned very well for the battle.He also hailed his boys for the grant performance.

“We are ready to meet any team in the semifinals, we will take the Trophy to Mzuzu”, Njala added.

Second quarter-final match will be played on November 28, 2021 where the SRFA Thumbs Up Champions Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve will take on CRFA Chipiku Premier Division runners up Extreme FC from 1500 hours in the afternoon.

However before that crucial match from 1230hours,Wimbe United will take on Jenda FC from Mzimba to wrap up the round of sixteen.

The game was supposed to take place last weekend but it was rescheduled after Wimbe United was involved in CRFA Nyasa Capital Finance cup.

Kamuzu Barracks RSV, Silver Strikers Reserve,Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve are amongst the teams who made it into the quarterfinals of MK2.5 Million Dimba Trophy taking place at Dimba Stadium in Mchinji District.

