The International Criminal Court in the Hague has said it will end all proceedings against the Kenyan lawyer, Paul Gicheru, following his death two weeks ago.

Gicheru had been accused by ICC prosecutors of running an “egregious and damaging” witness tampering scheme that made it impossible to pursue allegations against President William Ruto over post-election violence in Kenya in 2007 and 2008.

Prosecutors alleged he paid bribes of up to $8,300 dollars and threatened the safety of ICC witnesses, one of them at gunpoint.

The trial opened in February and Gicheru denied the charges.

Prosecutors completed their evidence at the end of March.

Meanwhile, Kenyan police said they were investigating Gicheru’s death, which apparently occurred after he had a meal with his family almost three weeks ago.

His son was taken to hospital complaining of stomach pains following their meal together.

The disputed 2007 vote in Kenya was followed by the worst post-electoral violence in the country’s history and left 1,100 people dead.

Source: Africanews

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...