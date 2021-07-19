Chilima on electoral law reforms in Blantyre today

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawians must wait a bit longer to witness fruits of the comprehensive report on civil service reforms for the better publice offices operation as President Lazarus Chakwera is still sleeping to go through the report for action.

While the Vice President Saulos Chilima took 75 days instead of 90 days to submit a Civil Service comprehensive report to Chakwera, it is now 59 days the President is still reading page 1.

Chakwera dormancy on the report including cabinet reshuffles is a worrying matter that nothing from him will come which the public must appreciate.

Despite Chakwera’s sleepiness his vice Chilima continues to work along his mandates on public services reforms.

On Monday, July 19, 2021 Chilima is in Blantyre discussing Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) reforms.