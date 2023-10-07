Chipiku League: Villa stuns Panthers

….Vill 2-1 Panthers

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-At the Champions Stadium in Mponela, Dowa, Villa Football Club secured a 2-1 victory over Leyman Panthers FC, an outfit based in Area 49, in the Chipiku Premier Division League round of 12.

Yohane Sakala made his mark on the scoresheet in the 45th minute of the first half, while Chikondi Mmadi extended Villa’s lead in the 49th minute in the second half.

Spectators at the stadium were treated to a fascinating display from both sides. However, the home team’s forwards lacked composure and precision in the final third, giving Villa an opportunity to shine and maintain their lead.

Despite holding a 2-0 lead, Villa appeared to be under pressure, leading to a concession in the 82nd minute. Gift Jere scored for Leyman Panthers FC.

Leyman Panthers FC continued to push for an equalizer, but Villa defended their lead until the final whistle.

With this loss, Leyman Panthers FC have now suffered four defeats out of six games played, managing only two draws.

The team’s recent matches include a 3-2 loss to Mbabvi United FC and today’s 2-1 loss to Villa FC at home.

Panthers are currently positioned at the bottom of the table in the league with 2 points.

Villa FC has secured two consecutive wins, with their previous victory being a 2-1 win over Ngolowindo FC.

Coach George Masito expressed his satisfaction with the victory and revealed that he aims to win three or four more games to secure a good position on the league table.

He also commended the officiating team for their professional handling of the game.

On the other hand, Leyman Panthers FC’s coach, Atanazius Jabulani, expressed disappointment with the defeat.

He acknowledged that his boys are lacking composure and confidence in the final third, resulting in a loss of possession too easily.

Jabulani remains hopeful that the team will improve its performance and goal-scoring abilities, starting with a cup game against Kamuzu Barracks Reserve FC on Sunday at the same venue, Champions Stadium in K13 million King Kabvina Trophy.

Week 6 of the league has seen a total of 11 goals scored in 6 games.

Two games ended in goalless draws, involving LUANAR FC and Kamuzu Barracks Reserve, as well as Kawinga FC and Mbabvi United FC.

The Central Region Football Association (CRFA) has outlined 6 fixtures for Week 7, as follows:

Saturday, 7th October 2023:

Kamuzu Barracks Reserve FC vs. Mbabvi United FC at Bunda ground

Kawinga FC vs. the Flying Soldiers Airborne Rangers FC at Chalowa ground (LUANAR campus)

Sunday, 8th October 2023:

LUANAR FC vs. Ngolowindo FC at Kamuzu Barracks ground

Monday, 9th October 2023:

Villa FC vs. Support Battalion FC

Silver Strikers Reserve FC will travel to Dedza to face Mangoni Warriors FC at Dedza Stadium.