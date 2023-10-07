Castel Cup: Chikuni FC shocks Mitundu strikers

……Mitundu 0-2 Chikuni FC

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-On Friday, October 6, 2023, the Central Region FAM MOTO division one team, Mitundu Strikers Football Club, faced an unexpected shock as they were defeated 2-0 by the none-league side, Chikuni FC from Lilongwe Rural, T/A Kabudula.

The match took place in round 64 of the K320 million Castel Ibongetse Challenge Cup at Nankhaka Stadium.

The rookies from Chikuni FC started the game strong, dominating the play from the outset. Players like Mphatso Maize, Weluzani Moyo, and Mtchini Constantine kept the pressure on the more experienced Mitundu Strikers side, which featured former Superleague players, including Pachalo Kumilonde, who once played for Blue Eagles FC.

Chikuni FC exploited the weaknesses of Mitundu Strikers in the middle of the park and on the wings, launching dangerous attacks. The host team managed to survive as the rookies missed multiple chances.

After recognizing their lack of composure and precision in front of the goal, Chikuni FC’s coach, Charles Chimbalame, made a crucial substitution, bringing in Moses Christopher for Wongani Nyirenda in the 30th minute.

Nyirenda made an immediate impact, breaking the deadlock in the 34th minute with a beautiful finish, connecting to a pass from Weluzani Moyo from the left flank, leaving goalkeeper Frank Banda helpless.

Chikuni FC continued to press for more goals. In the 37th minute, they thought they had scored again, but Mphatso Maize’s goal was disallowed for offside by the center referee, Chidziwitso Simbi.

At halftime, the score was 1-0 in favor of Chikuni FC.

In the second half, Mitundu Strikers made a substitution, bringing in McNeil Lemson for Folias Nason.

However, Chikuni FC’s Wongani Nyirenda had several opportunities to extend their lead but couldn’t find the target.

Nyirenda’s powerful free-kick in the 58th minute was parried away for a corner by Frank Banda.

Mitundu Strikers had a chance to equalize in the 68th minute when Hezekiah John’s powerful strike from a free-kick near the arc was saved by Chikuni FC’s goalkeeper, Noel Constantine.

Things went from bad to worse for Mitundu Strikers when referee Chidziwitso Simbi red-carded Isaac Sinoya for a foul on Weluzani Moyo near the 18-yard box.

Chikuni FC was awarded a free-kick, and Wongani Nyirenda took it with style, placing the ball into the net to make it 2-0.

Mitundu Strikers made more substitutions as they desperately sought goals to avoid an embarrassing defeat at home.

Thokozani Mwale replaced Alick Mussah, while Rodwell Bwemba and Wongani Gondwe were replaced by Hezekiah John and Petro Phinias.

To secure their lead, Chikuni FC replaced forward Dennis Kaonga with a defensive midfielder, Kondwani Maundeni.

The changes made by Mitundu Strikers did not yield any goals. Rashid John received a yellow card in the 81st minute for exchanging words with the referee.

The match ended 2-0 in favor of Chikuni FC, a non-league side from Lilongwe Rural. They have now advanced to the round of 32 and are set to face TNM Superleague outfit Kamuzu Barracks FC.

In a post-match interview, Chikuni FC’s coach, Charles Chimbalame, praised his team for their excellent performance and the victory over the more experienced Mitundu Strikers.

He expressed confidence in preparing for the round of 32, aiming to make a deep run in the cup.

Mitundu Strikers FC’s coach expressed disappointment with his team’s performance, attributing the loss to their unfamiliarity with Chikuni’s style of play.

He acknowledged that Chikuni FC played well and deserved the win.

In the northern region, at Rumphi Stadium, Chitipa United FC also advanced by defeating another none-league side, Eleven Champions, with a commanding 7-0 victory.

Dumisani Jere scored a hat trick, while Bright Masebo, Mabuchi Msiska, Stain Patrick, and Rajab Nyirenda each scored one goal.

Thus far, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC, Blue Eagles FC, Chitipa United FC, and Chikuni FC have secured their places in the round of 32. The round of 64