Corruption fight embedded in Malawi’s education system

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Ministry of Education says is making significant strides in ensuring that implementation of the Umunthu Source Book which the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in partnership with the Ministry has developed with support from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) is done in a very efficient manner.

Speaking at the launch of the book titled ‘Teaching Values for Corruption Free Society’, Secretary for Education, Madam Chikondano Mussa said the ministry will be monitoring the book’s impact both on learners as well as teachers.

“We will closely monitor the implementation of this book and the feedback will guide the inclusion of anti-corruption content in the Malawi Primary School Curriculum,” said Mussa.

She further added that the ministry has already brought the introduction of the sourcebook to the attention of school leaders and managers.

“We have already initiated training for Primary Education Advisors (PEAs) and Teacher Trainees in Teacher Training Colleges to teach Umunthu values through this Source Book.

“The training of teacher trainees will be ongoing in our Teacher’s Training Colleges, equipping them with the necessary skills, techniques, and knowledge to effectively deliver the contents from the sourcebook to primary school learners.”

In her remarks, ACB’s Director General, Martha Chizuma said the launch of the sourcebook signifies the birthing of a new generation of corruption-resistant citizens.

She explained, “The Anti Corruption Bureau and the Ministry of Education decided to reclaim our country from the clutches of corruption by introducing in our primary school education system lessons on anti-corruption, ubuntu, altruism, honesty, hard work, and integrity.”

UNDP Resident Representative, Fenella Frost, Austin Kalambo from Malawi Institute of Education, and other senior officials from ACB and the Ministry of Education also attended the launch which took place at Dzenza Mission Primary School in Lilongwe under the theme; ‘Promoting Umunthu for a Corruption-Free Society Through Education,