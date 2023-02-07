Chizuma on court mercy: Back in office

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE (MaraviPost)-As embattled Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma’s story continue to twist in different angles, High court in Blantyre on Monday, January 6, 2022 granted her stayed order on the suspension.

Justice Micheal Tembo also granted an order for permission to apply for judicial Review to the Malawi Law society (MLS).

Chizuma interdicted over leaked audio

This follows Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) through Chief Secretary Collen Zamba suspending Chizuma over January 2021 leaked audio as as criminal charges have been leveled against her.

Its yet to be seen how Chizuma is going to work effectively over numerous court battles leveled against her.

