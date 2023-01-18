Chizuma spared again: Kayuni replaced with Chamkakala

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday, January 18, 2022 spared embattled Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma from being fired despite commission of inquiry faulting her for breach of office oath.

Chakwera told the nation that Chizuma remains his key figure in fighting corruption despite her incompetency in handling the office.

Masauko Edwin Chamkakala, New DPP

The President instead has fired Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Steve Kayuni by replacing him with Masauko Edwin Chamkakala with immediate effect.

Chamkakala until his appointment was Director of Malawi Legal Aid Bureau.

Chakwera again has failed to name new cabinet as expected.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...