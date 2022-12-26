SOURCES: Wiseman Daniel Fans

In the spirit of the seasons, Wiseman Daniel and the Elohim team set out to extend their hands of love and celebrate Christmas with the internally displaced people (IDP) in their camp in Abuja.

Wiseman Daniel together with the Elohim team, partners, and supporters of the Elohim ministry worldwide provided 100 bags of top-quality rice, designer shirts for men, blouses, and gowns for women, several packets of noodles, cooked meals, drinks, water, biscuits, toiletries, and other essentials to be donated to them at the IDP camp. A cash gift of #500,000 was also donated to the leaders of the camp to assist them in running the camp.

It was all an amazing time for Wiseman Daniel and the Elohim team as they also use the opportunity to dine – eat and drink with the children at the IDP camp, all to the glory of God.

This has been a tradition since the beginning of Wiseman Daniel’s Ministry. The man of God has continued to reach out to those in need of love, care and comfort in society. He has been the parent to the fatherless and motherless in society and be a source of hope to the hopeless.

One thing that stands out about the way the man of God goes about his charity is the humility, team spirit and acknowledgement of the ELOHIM partners all over the world whose contributions make this work of charity a reality.

This act of reaching out to the needing is in line with what our mentor and Father, Prophet TB Joshua left as a legacy that Wiseman Daniel and the ELOHIM ministry have continued to follow through as good disciples that follow in the footprints of their master.

In his seasonal message, the Wiseman admonished believers that, As Christians, we are called to look around for those in dire need of what we possess and share with them. It is more rewarding and more blessed to be in a position to give than to receive. God Almighty values your labour of love above all else.

Furthermore, he quoted Prophet TB Joshua, by saying that, this is what we are born for, living for and what we are going to die for. We are God’s messengers by what we receive from God’s generous hands which in turn makes us Kingdom builders by sharing them with God’s people. We at the Elohim ministry are challenging you this season to step out of your comfort zones and share generously with God’s people. They are all around you. May God bless and reward you as you take up this assignment from God. Amen!

We pray that God will continue to strengthen the man of God and his team to carry on with this great work to His Name and Glory in Jesus’ Name Amen! Elohim! Mighty God lives in us! (John 14:23).

