Musician with albinism Wiliam Kachigamba no more

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s youthful musician with albinism William Kachigamba is no more.

Kachigamba died at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe over the weekend.

Marcus Magaso who used to star with him in Zion Rock Band and his sister Patricia confirmed the development.

Fellow musician Patience Namadingo had fundraised for Kachigamba in 2020 for his cancer treatment, which he received in Zambia.

However, according to Patricia, his condition did not improve until his death at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

Kachigamba was born on March 3, 1993 and hailed from Mvera in Dowa.

His death comes barely three days after the country also lost another talented musician Walycris Wachilendo, who died on Friday following a bus accident.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...