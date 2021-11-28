By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Karonga Stadium experienced intermittent connection of Airtel network hence Karonga United players failed to make calls,to send messages and transfer money through Airtel money.

The game started slowly in the first half, both teams did not show hunger for early goals as at some point the play was dominated by aerial balls.

Civil Service United put an extra gear in the dying minutes of the first half and their efforts paid dividend through Binwell Katinji, who scored seconds before the end of the half.

Second half the host started on a high note taking into consideration that,they were supposed to score more than three goals in this half if they were to sail through.

The visitors, however, defended their narrow lead well until around 70th minute when Clement Nyondo netted one for the host.Nyondo’s goal was however not enough to take Shingwina Sha Karonga to the next level of the Airtel Top eight. Mphatso Kamanga was later voted man of the match.

Civil Service United has qualified into semifinals on a three to one goal aggregate after first leg at Silver Stadium had ended two to nil.Innocent Tanganyika and Lanken Mwale scored for the Servants.

Franco Ndawa, Civil Coach, was happy with the result at Karonga Stadium saying the game was won in Lilongwe and that today’s game was just to wind up the quarterfinal task.

“We are ready to meet any team either Silver Strikers or TN Stars who meet tomorrow at Chitowe, When we return home,will prepare well”, Ndawa added.

Karonga United team manager, Wilberforce Longwe, acknowledged the defeat and that they are out of the competition and he has since wished their counterparts all the best in the future.

“We did not play according to our plan,we copied our friend’s system of aerial balls, but thanks to my boys for finding a goal in the second half”,Longwe highlighted.

Karonga United played in the Airtel top eight finals in 2019 season against Silver Strikers where they lost by a goal to nil.

They thought it would be the same this year but it wasn’t to be as Servants had different plans,cutting all cables leading to Karonga Stadium making Karonga United experience intermittent Airtel network.

TN Stars host Silver Strikers FC who defeated them by a goal to nil a week ago at Chitowe Stadium, the winner meet the Servants in the semifinals. Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers already qualified into the semifinals.

This year’s winner of Airtel top eight will receive MK17.5 million as grand prize.

