MCHINJI-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police in Mchinji at Mwami border on Friday, November 26, 2021 arrested two people who were involved in Njewa armed robbery.

Fiscal Department Mchinji Police Station officer Jubeki confirmed the arrest of Muchimba Chimuka aged 29 from Simwatachera village, Monze district Zambia, working as Police Officer at Chingola Police Station in Zambia.

While his accomplice identified as Kelvin Mlenga aged 42 comes from Namiwa village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kapichi, Thyolo district who were found in possession of pistol rifle loaded with 21 live ammunition.

According to the police report, in the course of searching them, a pistol rifle was found in the pockets of Mchimba Simuka Zambian Police Officer plus assorted Malawian cash.

Upon interviewing them, they have revealed to have committed a Robbery offense at Njerwa Lilongwe capital City on the morning of Friday, November 26.

The following are the recovered items from the suspects, One pistol rifle, 21 live ammunition, Tecno spark silver in color, Cash MK4 million .

Meanwhile investigations are underway for more arrests.

