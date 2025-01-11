Communities in Bangwe Nthandizi and Namiyango Areas of Blantyre appeal to government to consider locating maize distribution points closer to them

By Burnett Munthali

Residents of the Bangwe Nthandizi and Namiyango areas in Blantyre have appealed to the government to consider relocating maize distribution points closer to their communities to reduce the long distances they must travel in order to collect maize. This request was made during a meeting organized by the ward councilors of the two areas, Isaac Jomo Osman and Raphael Mzimu, which took place today at the Bangwe Youth Center.

The residents, many of whom are facing hunger, have to travel all the way to the Kamuzu Stadium, a significant distance away, to collect their maize. The residents expressed concern about the time and effort required to travel these long distances, particularly considering their already difficult circumstances.

Additionally, the residents voiced their dissatisfaction with the conduct of some local leaders who, according to them, have been favoring certain individuals for the maize distribution by enrolling them as beneficiaries. This has led to complaints and dissatisfaction among many who feel marginalized. Both the ward councilors and the chiefs have strongly opposed these claims, emphasizing that the maize distribution is intended to be fair and equitable for all those affected by hunger.

The government, through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), has been distributing maize to households affected by hunger in all districts. However, the issue of accessibility to distribution points remains a challenge for many in rural and underserved areas like Bangwe Nthandizi and Namiyango.