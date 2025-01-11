UDF President Rt. Hon. Atupele Muluzi urges citizens to register for upcoming General Elections at 4 Ways, Liwonde

By Burnett Munthali

Today, at the Four Ways junction in Liwonde, United Democratic Front (UDF) President Rt. Hon. Atupele Muluzi delivered a powerful message to a crowd of eager supporters during the party’s whistle-stop tour across Machinga, Balaka, and Mangochi. In a spirited speech, Muluzi encouraged citizens to take part in the democratic process by registering for the upcoming 2025 general elections, underscoring the importance of participation in shaping the nation’s future.

The rally, which was held at the lively and bustling Four Ways area, saw a diverse gathering of UDF supporters, local residents, and community leaders. Hon. Muluzi, who was accompanied by UDF’s First Lady, Madam Angela Zachepa Muluzi, addressed the crowd with enthusiasm and conviction, calling for unity and active engagement in the electoral process.

“Your vote is your voice. It is your opportunity to influence the future of this nation and contribute to the decisions that affect your daily lives,” Muluzi told the crowd. “We cannot afford to sit on the sidelines. This is a moment in history when each and every one of you must make your mark and be part of the change that you want to see in Malawi.”

His message resonated with the crowd, who cheered and waved UDF flags in support of his call for mass voter registration. Hon. Muluzi spoke passionately about the importance of the upcoming elections, emphasizing that voter registration is the first crucial step towards ensuring a fair and representative election. He reminded the gathering that their votes could bring about positive change, improve local development, and ensure that Malawi continues on a path of progress and prosperity.

The UDF President also took the opportunity to discuss the role of the UDF in driving reforms that focus on the welfare of the people. He explained that the party’s policies are grounded in addressing the challenges faced by ordinary Malawians, including job creation, improved infrastructure, education, and healthcare. Muluzi expressed the UDF’s commitment to ensuring that citizens have better access to opportunities, while also fostering a political environment that encourages good governance and accountability.

In a significant part of his speech, Hon. Muluzi praised the Electoral Commission for its efforts to facilitate the registration process but urged citizens to ensure that they are properly registered in order to participate in the 2025 elections. “It is not enough to just hope for change; you must take action. The first step to making that change is ensuring that you are registered and ready to vote,” he stated.

Madam Angela Zachepa Muluzi, who accompanied her husband at the rally, also addressed the crowd, particularly calling on women and young people to ensure they are registered and involved in the electoral process. “Women have a powerful voice in the decisions that shape our families, communities, and the country. Let’s use our strength and our vote to make a difference,” she said. Her speech was met with enthusiastic applause from the crowd.

As part of the whistle-stop tour, Muluzi also spoke about the importance of inclusivity, urging the people of Machinga and beyond to rally behind the UDF’s vision of a united and prosperous Malawi. He urged citizens not to be swayed by division or negativity but to focus on collective progress for the good of the nation. “We need to rise above the challenges we face and build a Malawi that is united in purpose and vision,” he said.

The rally at Four Ways, Liwonde, was a lively and engaging event, where the UDF President outlined the party’s priorities for the future while urging the public to take an active role in shaping that future through voter registration. The support for the UDF was palpable, with chants and cheers erupting throughout the rally as Muluzi and his team continued to drive home the message of participation and empowerment.

Hon. Muluzi’s call to action today is not just about voter registration—it is about inspiring a sense of duty and pride among the citizens of Malawi. With the 2025 general elections on the horizon, the UDF is setting the stage for an election season defined by robust engagement, clear goals, and the full involvement of Malawian citizens in the democratic process.

As the whistle-stop tour continues throughout Machinga, Balaka, and Mangochi, the message remains clear: Register to vote, and be part of shaping the future of Malawi. The rally at Four Ways, Liwonde, marks a significant moment in the UDF’s efforts to build momentum as the 2025 elections approach, ensuring that the party’s vision is carried forward by an engaged and active electorate.