The emergence of Mohamed Salah as a global football icon appears to have catalyzed significant changes in Egyptian youth football development. While concrete data on these transformations remains limited, observable shifts in training methodologies and academy approaches suggest a growing “Salah Effect” on youth development programs across Egypt. But nevertheless, the Egyptian forward still keeps […]

The post Beyond Goals: How Mohamed Salah’s Training Philosophy Revolutionized Egyptian Youth Football appeared first on Africa Feeds.

Source: Africa Feeds