By Thandie Chadzandiyani

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Concern Worldwide has emphasised the need for Sex and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) survivors to have proper support in communities.

This is the reason the organisation orgainised a week long training on service providers to properly support the SGBV survivors.

The training which is conducted from Monday, June 21 to June 25 aims at boost knowledge on SGBV

Deputy Director of Gender affairs in Ministry of Gender, Alice Mkandawire said: “The training is very important because most of the survivors do not have readily available services as most of the service providers do not have the skills and knowledge to do so plus they are not enough service providers for that matter”

“In these issues coordination of service providers is very important because when people experience this act they are supposed to be assisted as quickly as possible, so all the prayers need to know their roles such the coordination” added Mkandawire.

The training has attracted service providers from the police, healthy, the judiciary and also community leaders.

Madalitso Munthali Program Coordinator of Concern Worldwide in an interview said: “The training is all about SGBV which is aimed at equipping service providers with knowledge on this issue, so we want to ensure that their service delivery should be perfect”.

“Most survivors do not get the help they needed due to less knowledge of leaders on this aspect of act. SGBV is very common but victims do not come out due to poor service providers, for us to solve this we see it as perfect to start from the head to the tail,” added Munthali.

SGBV survivor Esnart Salimu said the training is timely for knowledge gap that has been existed for long.

“SGBV is rising per day as we are saying so we need more and more leaders who are going to be addressing it without fear”, Salimu said.